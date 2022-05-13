Oarsman Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 91,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 16,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE ACN traded up $5.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $286.74. The company had a trading volume of 102,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,643. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $317.55 and a 200 day moving average of $345.52. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $274.79 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.