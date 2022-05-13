Oarsman Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,187 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $1,882,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 560,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after acquiring an additional 29,795 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 787,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after acquiring an additional 186,131 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 432,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 29,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.22. 2,510,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,108,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.85.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

