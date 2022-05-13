Oarsman Capital Inc. Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $4.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,661,222. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.83 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.33. The company has a market cap of $91.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.83.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

