Oarsman Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

SCHD stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.31. 115,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,617,809. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.93 and its 200 day moving average is $78.41.

