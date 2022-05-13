Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $769,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 446,515 shares of company stock valued at $68,785,682. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.43.

NYSE CVX traded up $2.37 on Friday, reaching $167.08. 438,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,044,471. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.35. The stock has a market cap of $328.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

