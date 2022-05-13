Oarsman Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,688 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 249,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 254.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,050,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 754,475 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 253,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 97,622 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 336,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 342,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 28,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 654,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,579,638. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 52.99%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour purchased 14,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $198,991.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 627,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,766,913.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $195,282.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens raised Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

