Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 27 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,528 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.1% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.17.

NYSE UNH traded up $6.72 on Friday, hitting $485.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,181. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $511.14 and its 200 day moving average is $484.25. The firm has a market cap of $455.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

