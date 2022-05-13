Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 975 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 132,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 60,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.59. 246,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,868,774. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $131.94 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.47.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $572,592.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

