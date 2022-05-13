Oarsman Capital Inc. Trims Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,704 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.4% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,822,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $15.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,434,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,507,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.01. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $134.59 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $515.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.82.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

