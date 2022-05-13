Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Announces Earnings Results

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 54.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

NYSE:OXY opened at $59.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.07 and its 200-day moving average is $42.64. The stock has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.94. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $64.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 185,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.34 per share, with a total value of $10,631,925.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 143,162,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,931,557.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub acquired 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,783,083 shares of company stock worth $387,503,934. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

