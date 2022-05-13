ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ODP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of ODP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ODP traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.93. 724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,159. ODP has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.04.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.48. ODP had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. ODP’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP John Gannfors sold 4,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $198,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in ODP by 1,349.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 701,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,558,000 after purchasing an additional 653,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ODP during the 4th quarter valued at $24,024,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ODP by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,248,000 after purchasing an additional 550,495 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in ODP during the 1st quarter valued at $21,341,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its holdings in ODP by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,437,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,469,000 after purchasing an additional 290,658 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

