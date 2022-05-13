OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.62% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPKW. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,530,000 after acquiring an additional 68,548 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 336,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,985 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 48,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 40,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 21,271 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IPKW stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $34.62 and a 52-week high of $47.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average is $39.70.

