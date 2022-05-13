OLD Mission Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,805 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 31,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter valued at $472,000.

BATS:DFEB opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.16.

