OLD Mission Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,807 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSJA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $917,000.

Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.24.

