OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 192.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 377.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $42.21 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.64%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

