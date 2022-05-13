OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 29,794 Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October (NYSEARCA:XDOC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October (NYSEARCA:XDOC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 29,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000.
NYSEARCA:XDOC opened at $21.96 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.97.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October (XDOC)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October (NYSEARCA:XDOC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.