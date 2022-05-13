OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 29,794 Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October (NYSEARCA:XDOC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October (NYSEARCA:XDOC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 29,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - October alerts:

NYSEARCA:XDOC opened at $21.96 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.97.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October (NYSEARCA:XDOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.