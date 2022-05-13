OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 6,785 Shares of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,785 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 2.62% of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF by 371.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000.

Get Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of FLAX stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.22.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.