Old West Investment Management LLC Buys 31,066 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Old West Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 244,360 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 31,066 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold makes up 2.3% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 820.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth $43,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOLD traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $20.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,973,486. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

GOLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.11 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

