Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.69.
OLLI stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.99. 8,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,097. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $95.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.97.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,436,000 after buying an additional 2,638,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,533,000 after buying an additional 83,597 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,201,000 after buying an additional 620,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,671,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,865 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,223,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,630,000 after buying an additional 292,977 shares during the period.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
