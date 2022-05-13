Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.69.

OLLI stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.99. 8,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,097. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $95.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.97.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,436,000 after buying an additional 2,638,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,533,000 after buying an additional 83,597 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,201,000 after buying an additional 620,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,671,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,865 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,223,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,630,000 after buying an additional 292,977 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

