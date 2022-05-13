ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) to report $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.31. ON Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

ON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.58.

Shares of ON stock traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,287,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,079,645. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.75.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,378 shares of company stock worth $2,832,409 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 987.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

