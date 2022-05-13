ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Holdings Decreased by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lowered its stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 383,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 566,975 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor accounts for approximately 1.6% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $26,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,378 shares of company stock worth $2,832,409 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,287,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,079,645. ON Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $71.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.73.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

