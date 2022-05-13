Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ONCT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$0.73 on Tuesday. 382,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,064. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $6.24.

Oncternal Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 818.20% and a negative return on equity of 37.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 10.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 113,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 129.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins.

