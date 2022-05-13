ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. The Company develops, manages and operates a portfolio of high-energy restaurants, lounges and bars. It also provides food and beverage hospitality solutions. The Company’s primary restaurant brand is STK, which is a steakhouse concept with locations in metropolitan cities throughout the United States and in London. It provides ONE Hospitality, a signature turn-key food and beverage service for hospitality venues including, hotels, casinos and other high-end locations both nationally and internationally. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Group Hospitality currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STKS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.00. 716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.05. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average is $11.93.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 81,259 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at about $668,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 334.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

