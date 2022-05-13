OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Short Interest Up 175.3% in April

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 175.3% from the April 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OneSoft Solutions stock remained flat at $$0.23 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 130,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,318. OneSoft Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38.

Get OneSoft Solutions alerts:

About OneSoft Solutions (Get Rating)

OneSoft Solutions Inc provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform and services, which includes machine learning, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to prevent pipeline failures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneSoft Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSoft Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.