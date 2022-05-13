OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Short Interest Up 175.3% in April

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 175.3% from the April 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OneSoft Solutions stock remained flat at $$0.23 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 130,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,318. OneSoft Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38.
About OneSoft Solutions
