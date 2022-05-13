OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several analysts recently commented on ONEW shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of ONEW stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.38. The company had a trading volume of 133,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,312. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.05 and a 200 day moving average of $46.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $540.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 3.02. OneWater Marine has a 1-year low of $29.86 and a 1-year high of $62.79.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.48. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Troiano sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $2,000,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,481. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

