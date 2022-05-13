ORAO Network (ORAO) Price Hits $0.0049 on Top Exchanges

ORAO Network (ORAO) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. During the last seven days, ORAO Network has traded down 36.6% against the US dollar. ORAO Network has a market capitalization of $194,972.66 and $6,949.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ORAO Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.59 or 0.00531426 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00036728 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,873.42 or 2.06037808 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004719 BTC.

About ORAO Network

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ORAO Network directly using US dollars.

