Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Trading Up 1%

Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH – Get Rating) was up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 51.96 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 51 ($0.63). Approximately 121,461 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 68,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.50 ($0.62).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 52.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.27. The firm has a market cap of £10.89 million and a PE ratio of 9.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.97.

Get Orchard Funding Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. Orchard Funding Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.55%.

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, and finance services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers to spread the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to spread the costs of their professional fees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Funding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Funding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.