Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Price Target Cut to C$7.50

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ORLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.95. 4,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,242. Orla Mining has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $982.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orla Mining will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Orla Mining by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,621,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,123,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orla Mining by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,895,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,509,000 after acquiring an additional 34,295 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Orla Mining by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,132,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,517 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Orla Mining by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 353,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Orla Mining by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 174,790 shares during the period. 27.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

