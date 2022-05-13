Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a decline of 71.6% from the April 15th total of 206,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of ORVMF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 465,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,321. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30. Orvana Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.42.
Orvana Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
