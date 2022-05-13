Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a decline of 71.6% from the April 15th total of 206,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of ORVMF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 465,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,321. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30. Orvana Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.42.

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates the gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and Carlés Mine located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain. The company also owns gold and copper concessions in the Don Mario Mine situated in Don Mario district, southeastern Bolivia.

