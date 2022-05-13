Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OBTC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.86. 76,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,396. Osprey Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $19.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average is $12.70.

