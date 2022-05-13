Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Stock Price Up 17.8%

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) rose 17.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $23.82. Approximately 14,116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 477,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.72.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.55 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 125.91% and a negative return on equity of 35.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $3,001,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,982 shares in the company, valued at $13,529,908.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $43,861.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,884 shares of company stock valued at $7,338,094 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 297.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,753,000 after buying an additional 71,827 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 95,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 39,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Outset Medical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

About Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.