Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,571 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Ovintiv worth $10,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 481.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 1,099.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OVV. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.62.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OVV traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.11. 127,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,745,114. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average is $42.07. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $57.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

