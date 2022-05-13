Oxen (OXEN) Market Capitalization Reaches $26.08 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $26.08 million and approximately $481,517.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 32.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,963.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,057.41 or 0.06866481 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000300 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.01 or 0.00230306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00016947 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $204.44 or 0.00682304 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00069449 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.07 or 0.00484158 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 58,281,653 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

