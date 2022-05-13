PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 39,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,157,031 shares.The stock last traded at $25.85 and had previously closed at $23.52.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.21.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 38.39% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The business had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $142,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $2,063,869.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,174 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,036 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,909,000 after buying an additional 25,124 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 18.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 13.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at about $368,000. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

