Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PLTR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.20.

PLTR stock opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.77.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $890,511.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,256 shares of company stock worth $3,900,073. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 67.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,751,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,357,000 after purchasing an additional 33,352,359 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $269,158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,519.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,959,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,623.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,157,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 103.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,131,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

