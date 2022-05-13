Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tenneco by 218.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

TEN stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. Tenneco Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $22.75.

Tenneco ( NYSE:TEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenneco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

