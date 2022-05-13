Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,590 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 715,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,644,000 after acquiring an additional 422,062 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,126,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,006,000 after purchasing an additional 321,202 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 340,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,485,000 after purchasing an additional 224,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,561,000 after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,320.0% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 185,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,509,000 after purchasing an additional 172,440 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD stock opened at $231.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.49.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.86.

About Air Products and Chemicals (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.