Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $123.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.32 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.86 and a 200 day moving average of $148.27.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.13.

PPG Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.