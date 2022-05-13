Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,581 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 98,944 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Commvault Systems worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

CVLT opened at $57.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 80.45, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.66. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.72 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.06.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $205.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

In other Commvault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 6,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $416,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $395,140.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,525 shares of company stock worth $1,451,448. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Commvault Systems (Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.