Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.53 Million Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 500.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,466 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,389 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in VMware by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $99.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.70. The company has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.58 and a twelve month high of $167.83.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. FBN Securities lowered their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.57.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

