Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 83.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $540,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 601.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 402,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 345,050 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Shares of SNDX opened at $13.95 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $22.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.41 million, a PE ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 13.75, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 101,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $1,763,235.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,238.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

