Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New $4.09 Million Investment in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 49,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the third quarter worth approximately $2,549,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the third quarter valued at $1,939,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,178,000 after purchasing an additional 165,086 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ian Taylor sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $55,563.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $101,856.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,446 shares of company stock valued at $4,445,577. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

Shares of ARVN opened at $40.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.86. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.29). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 326.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.51 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 340.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

