Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 19,277 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,277 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,317,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853,107 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,607,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167,455 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $575,364,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,065,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,160,000 after acquiring an additional 180,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,240,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,569,000 after buying an additional 1,243,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

KDP opened at $36.86 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.99.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 8,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $312,381.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,923,921.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 6,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

