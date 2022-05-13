Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 21,879 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,879 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Replimune Group worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,586 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Replimune Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 232,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after buying an additional 57,117 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC boosted its position in Replimune Group by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 650,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,638,000 after acquiring an additional 158,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 12,536 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on REPL shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $663.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 23.39 and a current ratio of 23.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average is $22.21. Replimune Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $40.22.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $254,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.