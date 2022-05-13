Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 1,225.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,155 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 79,657 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,714,380 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $249,086,000 after purchasing an additional 94,384 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,996,658 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $182,511,000 after acquiring an additional 149,307 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $102,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,954 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $79,922,000 after purchasing an additional 399,876 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 870,972 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $39,769,000 after purchasing an additional 44,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Foot Locker stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.28. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

