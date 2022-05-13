Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,069 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,069 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGMO. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

SGMO stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 156.53%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SGMO. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

