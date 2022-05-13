PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.31). PAR Technology posted earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PAR Technology.
PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.66 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. PAR Technology’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 792,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,823,000 after buying an additional 596,068 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the third quarter worth $28,902,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,534,000 after purchasing an additional 347,823 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 12.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,977,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,138,000 after purchasing an additional 328,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 32.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 999,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,472,000 after purchasing an additional 244,417 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of PAR stock opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day moving average is $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.10. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $28.87 and a 52-week high of $74.50.
About PAR Technology (Get Rating)
PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.
