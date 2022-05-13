PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.31). PAR Technology posted earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.66 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. PAR Technology’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 792,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,823,000 after buying an additional 596,068 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the third quarter worth $28,902,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,534,000 after purchasing an additional 347,823 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 12.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,977,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,138,000 after purchasing an additional 328,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 32.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 999,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,472,000 after purchasing an additional 244,417 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PAR stock opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day moving average is $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.10. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $28.87 and a 52-week high of $74.50.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

