Paradice Investment Management LLC Buys 71,186 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,158,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,186 shares during the quarter. Avanos Medical accounts for 4.8% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Avanos Medical worth $109,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 5,095.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVNS. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.37. 305,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.95 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average is $31.95. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $197.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.80 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

