Paradice Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Paradice Investment Management LLC reduced its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 870,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,155 shares during the period. MSC Industrial Direct accounts for about 3.2% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $73,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.74. 329,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,440. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.00. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.20 and a twelve month high of $96.19.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $201,226.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at $805,154.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $2,720,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,109 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

MSM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

