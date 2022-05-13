Paradice Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Paradice Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,111 shares during the period. Novanta accounts for about 2.0% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Novanta worth $45,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Novanta by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Novanta by 0.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Novanta by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Novanta by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novanta stock traded up $4.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,686. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.05 and a beta of 1.11. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.31 and a 1-year high of $184.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.67.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.96 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NOVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair raised Novanta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novanta in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

